82-year-old man's rape trial ends with jury unable to reach a verdict

The trial of an 82-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child ended Tuesday with the jury unable to reach a verdict, the man's attorney said.

Maximo Madera, of Carthage, was indicted two years ago on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition involving the child, who is under the age of 10.

After a one-week trial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, the jury was split 7 to 5 in favor of acquittal, Madera's attorney, Clyde Bennett II, told The Enquirer.

Bennett said he hoped that because the majority of jurors voted to acquit Madera, prosecutors would dismiss the charges and not pursue a second trial.

"I am not pleased with the hung jury," Bennett said. "My goal in every case is to obtain a not guilty verdict on behalf of my client. However I am not disappointed. The jury spared my client's life. If convicted of rape, he faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison. This did not happen. For that, I am thankful."

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Madera is a registered sex offender who served time in prison between 2015 and 2016, records show. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to gross sexual imposition involving a 10-year-old girl. As part of the plea agreement in that case, rape charges were dismissed, and he was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Maximo Madera rape trial ends in a hung jury