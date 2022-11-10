82-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Millsboro grocery store parking lot Tuesday

An 82-year-old man from Lewes was fatally struck by a car in a Weis grocery store parking lot in Millsboro Tuesday afternoon, according to Delaware State Police. His identity has not yet been released.

State police said that the man was pushing his shopping cart south through the parking lot of the Weis grocery store at 24832 John J. Williams Highway at 2:33 p.m. At the same time, police said an 85-year-old man from Millsboro was driving his red 2016 Toyota Corolla west through the parking lot.

The Corolla hit the pedestrian, knocking him onto the ground. State police said the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The driver was not injured.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Burns at 302-703-3269 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man fatally struck by car in Weis parking lot in Millsboro Tuesday