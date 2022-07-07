82-year-old strikes, kills wife with SUV during church food drive, Michigan cops say

A Michigan wife was taking out a bag of trash in a church parking lot when she was fatally struck by an SUV, police say.

Her 82-year-old husband was driving the 2021 Ford Explorer, authorities said.

Michigan State Police Caro Post troopers were called to Our Lady Consolata Parish Church at about 9:50 p.m. local time Tuesday, July 5, according to a news release.

Investigators learned the couple was volunteering at a food drive held at the Gagetown church before the 80-year-old woman was hit. Her husband was leaving a parking space when he crashed into his wife. Her name has not been released.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol were not believed to have contributed to the fatal crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

Gagetown is about 100 miles northwest of Detroit.

3-year-old dies after she’s hit crossing street with her dad, Minnesota family says

Deaf man biking with his 2 kids killed by hit-and-run driver in California, cops say

73-year-old woman dies after her shopping cart is struck in parking lot, PA cops say

Woman sitting by beach dies after car crashes into bench, lands in ocean, NJ cops say