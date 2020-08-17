An 82-year-old Texas man waited more than a week for his heart medication to arrive, thanks to USPS delays

An 82-year-old Texas man told KHOU that he's waited 10 days to receive his heart medication, longer than he's ever waited for the medication to be delivered by the postal service.

In the meanwhile, his daughter was able to get him a temporary supply of the medication from a pharmacy at a local grocery store, he told the news outlet.

The USPS, which has suffered yearslong financial struggles, has further struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has instituted controversial cost-cutting moves at the postal service, has agreed to appear before the House Oversight Committee next week as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls lawmakers to return early from recess.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

An 82-year-old man from Texas said he's been waiting over a week for his heart medication that's been stuck at the post office.

Don White, of Humble, Texas, told local news outlet KHOU that he'd been tracking the package online, which showed it had spent the previous 10 days at a USPS sorting facility in North Houston. He said he expected the package would arrive sometime on Monday.

"There have been a few times in which it's taken a week, week and a half, two weeks, but this is the first time I actually ran out and checking with the post office didn't do much good, even though I had a tracking number on it," he said, according to KHOU.

In a statement to the news outlet, a USPS spokesperson said the postal service is in a "financially unsustainable position, stemming from substantial declines in mail volume, and a broken business model."

"The Postal Service is flexing its available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," the spokesperson told the local news station. "We appreciate the patience of our customers and apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. We also appreciate the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis."

Story continues

The USPS and its yearslong financial troubles have become the latest political controversy fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic

As Business Insider's Grace Panetta previously reported, current USPS turmoil stems from the agency's yearslong financial struggles that have been exacerbated by the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Further complicating matters are controversial actions instituted by the new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

DeJoy, previously a Republican donor, has instituted cost-cutting measures, like the elimination of overtime for employees, which have been blamed for current delays in some parts of the country. The president at a press conference over the weekend defended DeJoy's leadership of the USPS.

The postmaster general and Robert Duncan, the chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors will testify before the House Oversight Committee next week in an "urgent hearing" called for by prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi said Sunday she would bring members of Congress back from their current recess this week to vote on legislation to block USPS organizational changes.

The situation has caused concern that the USPS may struggle to handle an influx of mail-in-ballots in November, sent in by voters who elect to avoid polling locations due to the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, a staunch opponent of mail-in-voting, suggested in an interview last Thursday he was purposefully withholding funds to bail out USPS to sabotage efforts to expand mail-in voting. He later walked back those remarks.

Read more:

US postal workers reveal how 'ugly' their jobs have become under new leadership

7 states are preparing to sue the Trump administration, hoping to block it from reducing mail service ahead of the election

Nancy Pelosi called the House back into session early to block USPS organizational changes that could threaten mail-in voting

Democrats are demanding USPS leaders testify before Congress at an 'urgent hearing' next week

Read the original article on Insider