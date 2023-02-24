82-year-old woman shot through door of her home in north Fort Worth, police say

An 82-year-old woman was injured when someone shot her through the door of her home in a north side neighborhood of Fort Worth on Thursday night, police said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Circle Park Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. The victim told police she was inside the house when someone came to the back door. She thought the person was a family member, and when she called out the relative’s name, she heard a gunshot and felt pain in her abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.

According to a police report, a 35-year-old man was arrested shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday and faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Police records identify the man as Jonathan Howard of Fort Worth.

The Gun Violence Unit will assist with the investigation, officials said.