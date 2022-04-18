82-year-old woman was still alive when grandson locked her in freezer, Georgia cops say

A man is facing murder and other charges after Georgia authorities said he left his grandmother to die in a freezer.

Doris Cumming, 82, was still alive when her grandson, Robert Keith Tincher III, placed her in plastic bags and dragged her body to a chest freezer inside the home they shared in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Officers discovered her body on April 14.

Tincher, 29, was arrested on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated battery, police said in a news release. He’s also charged with concealing the death of another.

Tincher recalled hearing “numerous bones break” as he hauled his grandmother’s body to the freezer sometime in December and “acknowledged her back broke” when he stuffed her in it, according to a statement obtained by McClatchy News.

“Approximately four months later, accused had the freezer moved from the residence to another location in Floyd County” where her remains were discovered, authorities said.

Cummings, who police said suffered several injuries before her death, had been reported missing by relatives who said they couldn’t get in touch with her after a supposed move out of state at the end of 2021, according to authorities. Tincher was supposed to go with her, they said, and was living with her before she disappeared.

Police located Tincher and learned that his grandmother had hurt herself at their home sometime in December, the release reads. He never sought medical attention, however, and instead put her in the freezer to die, police said.

Tincher was booked into the Floyd County Jail where he remains held as of Monday, April 18, online records show.

Rome is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Sibling deliberately started fire that killed 10-year-old girl, Georgia officials say

Dad kidnaps his 1-year-old daughter after killing her mother in Georgia, police say

Four kids orphaned after one overheard dad threaten to shoot mom, Georgia cops say