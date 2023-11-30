I-820 closed at Azle Ave overpass near Lake Worth; police respond to mental health crisis

Nicole Lopez
·1 min read

The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 820 at the Azle Avenue overpass near Lake Worth are closed Thursday afternoon while police respond to a person experiencing a mental health emergency, Lake Worth police said in a social media post.

Police announced the lane closures at 4:20 p.m. on X (formerly Twitter).

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis, call 988, the new, three-digit shortcut that will direct callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

