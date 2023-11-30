I-820 closed at Azle Ave overpass near Lake Worth; police respond to mental health crisis

The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 820 at the Azle Avenue overpass near Lake Worth are closed Thursday afternoon while police respond to a person experiencing a mental health emergency, Lake Worth police said in a social media post.

Police announced the lane closures at 4:20 p.m. on X (formerly Twitter).

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis, call 988, the new, three-digit shortcut that will direct callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

