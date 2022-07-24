82nd Airborne Division paratrooper faces sexual assault charges

A Fort Bragg paratrooper is facing three sexual assault charges.

FORT BRAGG — A Fort Bragg paratrooper is facing charges in the sexual assault of a woman last year, according to court documents.

Sgt. Kendrick L. Stacker, a soldier with the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, was first arraigned on three sexual assault charges last month.

According to Stacker’s charge sheet, he is accused of assaulting the woman on July 15, 2021.

Stacker’s court-martial is scheduled for Nov. 15-18.

A spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division noted that “the charges in this case are merely accusations and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

