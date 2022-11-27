The 83 best handbag deals to shop right now: Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Michael Kors

Find designer purses at bargain prices this Black Friday.

It's almost Cyber Monday, and many luxury handbag deals are already live. Save up to 60% on Tory Burch, up to 50% on Kate Spade bags and up to 70% on Michael Kors bags this Black Friday. If you want still more deals, you can also shop markdowns from Kate Spade Surprise. These incredible deals won't last long, so shop now to get the best rates!

The 5 best deals on handbags for Cyber Monday 2022

Cyber Monday Kate Spade purse deals

Discover excellent holiday gifts at Kate Spade for Cyber Monday.

Kate Spade is home to leather handbags, crossbody bags, wallets, wristlets and much more. Among the options on sale are classic styles like the Thompson Medium Bucket Bag, as well as eye-catching statement bags like the Lucy Lady Leopard Crossbody. Keep in mind, at Kate Spade, you'll have to enter code BLACKFRIYAY to take advantage of deal prices.

Cyber Monday Kate Spade wallet deals

Don't forget to use code BLACKFRIYAY to take advantage of deal prices at Kate Spade.

Kate Spade wallets make great stocking stuffers, so grab yours while they're steeply discounted.

Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise purse and wallet deals

Bundle Kate Spade favorites for even bigger savings with code MAKEITTWO.

Kate Spade Surprise has even more deals in store for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday Tory Burch purse deals

Nab Ella totes while the prices are low

Classic Tory Burch bags are on sale for Cyber Monday.

Tory Burch's iconic line of handbags are on sale this Black Friday, including the classic Miller Shoulder Bag for $384 and the McGraw Bucket Bag for a massive discount at $314 (you'll save $134). Tory Burch is also hosting a Holiday Event, which has limited time offers on a selection of handbags and wallets.

Cyber Monday Michael Kors purse deals

Classic Michael Kors bags are on sale for Cyber Monday.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When does Cyber Monday start?

Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end.

When is the Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale?

Kate Spade's Cyber Monday deals are here now. Plus, at Kate Spade Surprise, bundles are on sale this week with the code MAKEITTWO, meaning that you'll save a little more on two already-marked-down Kate Spade classics.

When is the Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale?

The Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale is happening now, and the Holiday Event savings run through Tuesday, November 29, meaning you'll be able to shop markdowns from now all the way through Cyber Monday.

When is the Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale?

The Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale is here, and you can save up to 70% off markdowns.

What deals can we expect during Cyber Monday?

You can expect to save on nearly every kind of product for Cyber Monday, including designer bags. We're rounding up all the best deals as they pop up, including sales from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Black Friday ends, Cyber Monday begins. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

