The 83 best handbag deals to shop right now: Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Michael Kors
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
It's almost Cyber Monday, and many luxury handbag deals are already live. Save up to 60% on Tory Burch, up to 50% on Kate Spade bags and up to 70% on Michael Kors bags this Black Friday. If you want still more deals, you can also shop markdowns from Kate Spade Surprise. These incredible deals won't last long, so shop now to get the best rates!
There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.
►50 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $50: Shop Apple, Paw Patrol, Crest Whitestrips and more
►Black Friday 2022: The best 300+ Black Friday deals you can still shop
►Where should you shop this weekend? The guide to the best ongoing Black Friday sales
The 5 best deals on handbags for Cyber Monday 2022
Kate Spade Lucy Lady Leopard Needlepoint Small Crossbody for $175.70 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $182.30)
Michael Kors Mercer Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $99 (Save $349)
Michael Kors Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for $79 (Save $329)
Cyber Monday Kate Spade purse deals
Kate Spade is home to leather handbags, crossbody bags, wallets, wristlets and much more. Among the options on sale are classic styles like the Thompson Medium Bucket Bag, as well as eye-catching statement bags like the Lucy Lady Leopard Crossbody. Keep in mind, at Kate Spade, you'll have to enter code BLACKFRIYAY to take advantage of deal prices.
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag for $89 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $89)
Kate Spade Thompson Small Top Handle Bag for $119.20 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $178.80)
Kate Spade Hudson Medium Convertible Crossbody for $124 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $124)
Kate Spade Thompson Medium Bucket Bag for $139.20 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $208.80)
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-top Tote for $164 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $164)
Kate Spade Voyage Colorblocked Medium Satchel for $174 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $174)
Kate Spade Lucy Lady Leopard Needlepoint Small Crossbody for $175.70 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $182.30)
Kate Spade Katy Pearl Embellished Medium Shoulder Bag for $199 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $199)
Kate Spade Knott Croc-embossed Medium Satchel for $199 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $199)
Kate Spade Manhattan Houndstooth Large Tote for $229 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $229)
Cyber Monday Kate Spade wallet deals
Don't forget to use code BLACKFRIYAY to take advantage of deal prices at Kate Spade.
Kate Spade Veronica Wristlet for $39.20 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $58.80)
Kate Spade Purl Embellished Cardholder for $44 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $44)
Kate Spade Morgan Gusseted Wristlet for $49 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $49)
Kate Spade Gala Stone Embellished Small Slim Bifold Wallet for $69 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $69)
Kate Spade Hudson Colorblocked Bifold Wallet for $74 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $74)
Kate Spade Morgan Slim Bifold Wallet for $74 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $74)
Kate Spade Knott Zip Slim Wallet for $84 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $84)
Kate Spade Katy Bifold Flap Wallet for $94 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $94)
Kate Spade Racing Stripe Zip-around Continental Wallet for $105 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $105)
Kate Spade Evelyn Quilted Zip-around Continental Wallet for $136.80 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $91.20)
Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise purse and wallet deals
Bundle Kate Spade favorites for even bigger savings with code MAKEITTWO.
Kate Spade Schuyler Medium L Zip Card Holder for $19 (Save $79)
Kate Spade Daisy and Laurel Way Crossbody Bundle for $109 with code MAKEITTWO (Save $269)
Kate Spade Carson and Staci Crossbody Bundle for $109 with code MAKEITWO (Save $269)
Kate Spade Darcy Small Satchel Bundle for $129 with code MAKEITTWO (Save $409)
Kate Spade Staci Medium Satchel Bundle for $169 with code MAKEITTWO (Save $399)
Kate Spade Perry and Staci Laptop Tote Bundle for $169 with code MAKEITTWO (Save $429)
Kate Spade Leila Shoulder Bag Bundle for $189 with code MAKEITTWO (Save $439)
Cyber Monday Tory Burch purse deals
Nab Ella totes while the prices are low
Tory Burch's iconic line of handbags are on sale this Black Friday, including the classic Miller Shoulder Bag for $384 and the McGraw Bucket Bag for a massive discount at $314 (you'll save $134). Tory Burch is also hosting a Holiday Event, which has limited time offers on a selection of handbags and wallets.
Tory Burch Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag in Dusty Almond for $233 (Save $315)
Tory Burch Fleming Matte Double-Zip Mini Bag for $279 (Save $119)
Tory Burch Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag in Light Umber for $314 (Save $134)
Cyber Monday Michael Kors purse deals
Michael Kors Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for $79 (Save $319)
Michael Kors Emilia Medium Logo Shoulder Bag for $79 (Save $319)
Michael Kors Trisha Medium Pebbled Crossbody for $99 (Save $299)
Michael Kors Mercer Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $99 (Save $349)
Michael Kors Lita Small Two-Tone Logo and Leather Crossbody Bag for $99 ($249)
Michael Kors Charlotte Large Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag for $99 (Save $349)
Michael Kors Lucie Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $99 (Save $199)
Michael Kors Jet Set Charm Small Logo Shoulder Bag for $119 (Save $80)
Michael Kors Serena Small Quilted Faux Leather Crossbody Bag for $119 (Save $509)
Michael Kors Valerie Medium Logo Satchel for $129 (Save $269)
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide
Black Friday: 300+ deals from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more
Black Friday sales: 105+ best Black Friday sales to shop now
Amazon Black Friday sale: Shop deals on tech, home goods, toys and fashion
Walmart Black Friday sale: 100+ deals on Shark, Apple, Keurig and Vizio
Best Buy Black Friday sale: Save on Sony, Apple, Samsung and more
Target Black Friday sale: Discounts on air fryers, furniture, smart tech and more
Lowe’s Black Friday sale: Shop markdowns on GE, DeWalt and Samsung
Nordstrom Black Friday sale: 70+ deals on Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and more
Samsung Black Friday sale: Savings on smartphones, appliances and TVs
Wayfair Black Friday sale: 60+ best deals on Martha Stewart, KitchenAid, Dyson
Black Friday TV deals: Shop discounts on LG, TCL, Hisense and Samsung screens
Black Friday Apple deals: Save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches
Black Friday toy deals: 100+ best deals on LEGO, Melissa & Doug, shopDisney
Black Friday appliance deals: Score new appliances for less by Samsung, LG
Black Friday laptop deals: 45+ laptop deals at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy
Black Friday mattress deals: Save on mattresses on Leesa, Nectar, Purple
When does Cyber Monday start?
Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end.
When is the Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale?
Kate Spade's Cyber Monday deals are here now. Plus, at Kate Spade Surprise, bundles are on sale this week with the code MAKEITTWO, meaning that you'll save a little more on two already-marked-down Kate Spade classics.
When is the Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale?
The Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale is happening now, and the Holiday Event savings run through Tuesday, November 29, meaning you'll be able to shop markdowns from now all the way through Cyber Monday.
When is the Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale?
The Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale is here, and you can save up to 70% off markdowns.
What deals can we expect during Cyber Monday?
You can expect to save on nearly every kind of product for Cyber Monday, including designer bags. We're rounding up all the best deals as they pop up, including sales from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more.
If you're in the Metro Detroit or Metro Phoenix areas, we recommend checking out the Detroit Free Press and the Arizona Republic.
How long do Cyber Monday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Black Friday ends, Cyber Monday begins. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 80+ Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Michael Kors deals you can shop