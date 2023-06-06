83-year-old arrested, charged with 78-year-old ex-girlfriend’s murder, Rowlett police say

An 83-year-old man is in custody after fatally shooting his 78-year-old ex-girlfriend during an argument at her Rowlett home Saturday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the 8500 block of Seafield Lane shortly before 7 p.m. regarding an unconscious person, according to a Rowlett Police Department social media post. They found a woman who had been shot. The victim, identified as Sharon Radebaugh, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

After an investigation, police determined the shooting was a result of a previous relationship. They took Elliott Wilson into custody Sunday evening, according to the post. Wilson told police he had confronted Radebaugh about a new relationship she was in and then shot her.

The case will be filed with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, officials said. A Tarrant County Justice of the Peace arraigned Wilson on a murder charge Sunday and set his bond for $1 million.