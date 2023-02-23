83-year-old Cherokee County man killed in cooking-related fire, investigators say

A man was killed in a fire Tuesday that investigators believe began while he was cooking.

Officials said at 5:45 p.m., crews responded to reports of a deadly house fire on Victoria Road near Woodstock.

When crews arrived, they found a mobile home that was on fire.

After crews deployed a hose line into the home to extinguish the fire, they searched the home and found one man inside, who was pronounced dead.

Deputies identified the victim as 83-year-old Joseph Stacey of Woodstock.

Cherokee County sheriff officials and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the death.

Fire officials determined the cause of the fire was cooking related.

