83-year-old Cherokee County man killed in cooking-related fire, investigators say
A man was killed in a fire Tuesday that investigators believe began while he was cooking.
Officials said at 5:45 p.m., crews responded to reports of a deadly house fire on Victoria Road near Woodstock.
When crews arrived, they found a mobile home that was on fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
Cobb school bus driver arrested after mom says he barged into home looking for her young daughter
Georgia city named one of ‘10 Best Places to Live on the East Coast’
3 teens arrested after 15-year-old girl murdered in her bed in Peachtree City
After crews deployed a hose line into the home to extinguish the fire, they searched the home and found one man inside, who was pronounced dead.
Deputies identified the victim as 83-year-old Joseph Stacey of Woodstock.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Cherokee County sheriff officials and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the death.
Fire officials determined the cause of the fire was cooking related.
IN OTHER NEWS: