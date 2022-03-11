83-year-old convicted killer charged with murder after body found on NY street

An 83-year-old convicted killer out on parole was charged with murder Thursday after the discovery of a dismembered body on a busy Brooklyn street.

"Last week, my office charged Harvey Marcelin with allegedly concealing the severed head of a woman in her home and discarding the victim's torso in a bag on the street," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez tweeted Thursday afternoon.

"Today, the grand jury indicted Harvey Marcelin for murder, and my office is committed to vigorously seeking justice. The facts of this horrific case are gruesome and unsettling and my heart is with the victim’s family and friends," Gonzalez said.

The unidentified woman's body, which was missing head and limbs, was in a garbage bag in a shopping cart on a busy Brooklyn street when a person discovered it March 3, NBC New York reported.

Marcelin was arrested the next day, court records show, and charged with one count of concealment of a human corpse.

NYPD Crime Scene officers investigate the scene where the remains of a 68-year-old woman were found, in Brooklyn, N.Y. (WNBC)

“The cause and manner of death are pending further study,” the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in an email.

The NYPD said police were investigating whether a severed leg found in Brooklyn days later belonged to the same victim.

In 1963, Harvey Marcelin was sentenced to 20 years to life for a murder conviction, court documents show.

Marcelin was paroled in 1984.

Court documents show Marcelin returned to prison in 1986 to serve a six- to 12-year sentence on a separate manslaughter conviction.

Marcelin became eligible for parole in 1991 and was first granted it in 2019.

Marcelin's attorney, Alison Stocking, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.