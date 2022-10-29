An 83-year-old CT man who allegedly left the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash was arrested

An 83-year-old man who allegedly left the scene of a crash in which a pedestrian died has been arrested, Hamden police said.

Domenico Esperti, 83, of Hamden, turned himself in at the Hamden Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant issued in the fatal accident case, police said.

Esperti is charged with evading responsibility and interfering with police, police said. Esperti is free on $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear at Superior Court in Meriden on Nov. 17, police said.

The charges stem from a crash on May 18, 2022 on Paradise Avenue, police said. The responding officers found the victim in the roadway and she was later identified as Shauna Devlin, 37, of Hamden, police said. Devlin was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Sgt. Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department’s Traffic Division conducted an extensive investigation into the accident, which revealed that the victim was struck by a vehicle that allegedly was driven away from the scene after the collision, police said.

Investigators later recovered the suspect vehicle in the area of Hume Drive and determined that Esperti was allegedly operating the vehicle at the time of the accident, police said.