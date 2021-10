Reuters Videos

The pocket-size animal called "Dulce" won't grow grow very tall. "Pudus are the smallest deer species on earth and grow barely larger than a rabbit," explained Cologne Zoo spokesperson Christoph Schuett.Pudus originate from South America. The northern pudus live in the Andes, the southern pudus in Patagonia.Newborn Dulce was born six weeks ago into a family of southern pudus at Cologne Zoo.The zookeepers have yet to determine the new arrival's gender.Pudus are about half the size of deer native to Germany. The forest animals are mostly active at night and like to eat leaves, fruits, flowers and young tree shoots.