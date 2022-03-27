83-year-old man convicted after hiring hit man to kill his wife’s podiatrist

An 83-year-old man was convicted of ordering the contract killing of a California podiatrist he felt was responsible for the death of his wife.

Robert Elmo Lee was found guilty of first-degree murder “with a special circumstance of murder for financial gain” in the 2018 slaying of Dr. Thomas Shock in Lodi, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said.

Shock had treated Bonnie Lee for an ingrown toenail in 2014, according to People. She later had that foot amputated, then reportedly died from a related infection two years later. The California Medical Board disciplined Shock for his handling of the matter.

Authorities said Lee had told a longtime friend over dinner that he was “angry” over Shock’s treatment of his wife and blamed the doctor for her death. A warrant indicated that a document from the California Medical Board — bearing the initials “B.L.” — was found near Shock’s body after he was killed. Authorities confirmed through his office that the letters referenced Bonnie Lee.

Robert Elmo Lee’s accomplice, Mallory Stewart, had previously pleaded guilty for his part in the murder-for-hire scheme, People reports. Two other men also admitted guilt in connection with the plot including a getaway driver.

Lee and Stewart are scheduled to be sentenced on May 16.