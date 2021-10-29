83-year-old Ohio man acquitted after 45-year life sentence for wife's murder

An 83-year-old Ohio man was acquitted after spending more than four decades in prison for allegedly murdering his wife in 1974. Throughout the 45 years, Isiah Andrews was committed in maintaining his innocence.

According to Cleveland 19 news, his wife, Regina, was found in Forest Park after being stabbed 11 times in the Colonia House Hotel.

In 2020, Isiah Andrews was granted a new trial and released on bail after prosecutors failed to inform that jury that they interview another suspect in 1975. Cleveland.com reports that that suspect, who died in 2011, had an alibi for the timeline of Regina Andrew's murder. The interview was never reviewed.

"They let the murderer go because they messed up on the time of death," defense attorney Marcus Sidoti told jurors.

Andrew's new trial began on Oct. 19. The jury delivered Andrew's not guilty verdict after a 90 minutes deliberation after no physical evidence was found to link him to the murder.

The Ohio Innocence Project played an integral role in Andrew's freedom. The non profit has helped free more than 30 wrongfully imprisoned people.

During his 45 years, Andrews was offered a plea deal by the prosecution if he admitted to killing his wife. He declined.

WEWS reports that the 85-year-old uses a wheelchair and has cancer, but felt relieved following the long-awaited verdict.

"I've become free," he said.