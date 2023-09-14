83-year-old woman attacked during burglary attempt in Greendale, suspect arrested

An 83-year-old Greendale woman was attacked in her home during an attempted burglary Wednesday, police said.

Greendale police responded to a residence on Midland Drive at 12:58 a.m. and discovered the woman had been physically assaulted and received several injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to a Sept. 14 news release from the Greendale Police Department.

Officers arrested a suspect, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday and transported him to the Milwaukee County Jail.

Authorities believe the burglary is related to a separate incident in Greendale called in at 12:08 a.m. Sept. 13 in the area of South 84th Street and West Edgerton Avenue where someone unsuccessfully attempted to enter a residence.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Greendale Police Department at 414-423-2121.

