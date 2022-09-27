83-year-old-woman shot passing out flyers for anti-abortion group, Michigan cops say

A woman was shot while giving out pamphlets in Michigan, authorities said.

The woman was volunteering for an anti-abortion organization on Tuesday, Sept. 20, going door-to-door in Lake Odessa, Right to Life of Michigan said in a news release on Sept. 24.

As the 83-year-old was passing out pamphlets, she got into an argument at a home in Ionia County, WOOD reported, citing the Michigan State Police.

She was shot in the shoulder, MLive reported, citing authorities.

The woman drove herself to the Lake Odessa Police Department, then officials took her to a hospital, WZZM 13 reported.

She has since been released from the hospital, MLive reported.

Right to Life of Michigan, who reported the woman is 84 years old, said she was talking to people about Proposal 3. Police did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for more information and clarification on the woman’s age.

Michigan’s Proposal 3 would add an “individual right to reproductive freedom” to the state’s constitution and will be voted on in November, according to the ballot released by the State of Michigan and Ballotpedia.

Lake Odessa is about 120 miles northwest of Detroit.

