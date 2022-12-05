With a 83% stake, Oxley Holdings Limited (SGX:5UX) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Every investor in Oxley Holdings Limited (SGX:5UX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 83% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Oxley Holdings regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Oxley Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Oxley Holdings?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Oxley Holdings might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Oxley Holdings. With a 42% stake, CEO Chiat Kwong Ching is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 28% and 11% of the stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, See Ching Low is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 71% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Oxley Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Oxley Holdings Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a S$528m stake in this S$634m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Oxley Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Oxley Holdings (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

