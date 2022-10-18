I-84 chase: Stony Point man in Newburgh crash charged with attempted murder

A Stony Point man, who police said hit a woman with what appeared to be a hammer and later led a pursuit that ended when his car crashed on Interstate 84 in Newburgh, is facing felony attempted murder and assault charges.

Todd Humphrey, 46, was taken into custody and was awaiting arraignment Monday evening, Clarkstown police said in a statement.

The crash just across the Newburgh-Beacon bridge, in which a police car also appear to suffer extensive damage to its front, forced both directions of the highway to be closed for more than an hour and created a commotion among local drivers.

At about 5:10 a.m. Monday, Clarkstown officers went to the Tappan Zee Hotel in West Nyack for reports of a woman screaming and found a female victim of a serious assault, police said.

She had substantial cuts to her head and officers rendered aid until emergency medical services arrived. The police said the victim told them her boyfriend had begun hitting her in the head with what appeared to be a hammer. The victim was able to escape the room and got the attention of hotel staff, who dialed 911, according to police.

At about 1:30 p.m., state police located the suspect in Putnam County, where a vehicle pursuit began, according to Clarkstown police.

The police statement did not detail the course of the pursuit, how the crash occurred or how many vehicles were involved.

The suspect and another driver sustained minor injuries in the collision, police said. State troopers took the suspect into custody.

Kristen Farris, a lawyer in Beacon, was among motorists going onto the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. At about 1:25 p.m., she said, she was headed westbound toward Orange County.

“I’ve never seen so many cop cars in my entire life − about 20 to 30 cop cars just came flying up behind me,” Farris said. “And they passed us all on the bridge.”

Farris said she also saw five or six police cars heading westbound on the eastbound side, pursuing a pickup that was driving in the wrong direction.

The damaged police vehicle was on the eastbound side as of around 4 p.m., and a handful of police and tow vehicles remained on the scene. All were cleared from the area before the begin of rush hour.

Michael P. McKinney is a breaking-news reporter with the Journal News, the Poughkeepsie Journal, and the Times Herald-Record in Middletown.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Newburgh crash: Attempted murder charge for Stony Point man