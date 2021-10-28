I-84 closed in both directions in Boise as police negotiate with armed man near airport

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Interstate 84 in Boise is closed to traffic in both directions Wednesday night as police attempt to apprehend an armed man who may have been involved in an interstate shooting and then fired on law enforcement, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Police have set up a perimeter around the Mountain View RV Park, which is south of the interstate and just northeast of the Boise Airport. Authorities are attempting to negotiate with the man, according to a series of Sheriff’s Office tweets. I-84 is closed in both directions between the South Vista Avenue and Broadway Avenue exits, according to dispatch.

Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing the man on Wednesday evening while investigating a report that he had fired shots at a minivan near the I-84 Meridian Road overpass from inside his truck. The man then “led deputies on a short pursuit” before jumping out of his truck and running into the RV park, according to the tweets, which were posted just before 10:30 p.m.

“It appears the man may have fired a shot at deputies when he jumped out of his truck and ran away at the end of the vehicle pursuit,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the Boise Police Department and the Idaho State Police have responded, according to dispatch. They are trying to get the suspect to surrender peacefully, according to ACSO.