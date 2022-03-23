84-year-old Asbury Park man dies in multi-vehicle hit-and-run

NEPTUNE - An 84-year-old Asbury Park man was killed in a multi-vehicle hit-and-run Monday morning, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Police responded to a report of an accident on West Bangs Avenue, west of Alpine Trail, at 8:58 a.m., the Prosecutor's Office said.

A crash investigation found that the victim, Wesley Moore, was traveling westbound on the roadway in his Nissan Altima when it collided with a Kia Niro driven by Ariel Vernet, 48, of Asbury Park, officials said.

Moore’s vehicle then continued to the right and crashed into a chain-link fence, police said.

A further investigation found that the Kia then continued westbound on West Bangs Avenue, striking a 2001 Mercury, which was subsequently rear-ended by a 2017 GMC Canyon, authorities said.

Vernet left the scene following the second crash, but he was later spotted and apprehended in Asbury Park, according to police.

Moore succumbed to his injuries at 11:04 a.m., officials said.

A female in the front passenger seat and child in the backseat of Moore’s car were uninjured, according to authorities.

Vernet has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision and released on a summons, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Sergeant James MacConchie at 732-988-8000.

