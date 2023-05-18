84-year-old county commissioner accused of child molestation, Georgia investigators say

An investigation into child sexual abuse ended with the arrest of a Georgia county commissioner, state authorities say.

Reginald “Reggie” Loper, District 4 commissioner for Effingham County, was arrested May 17 and charged with child molestation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The 84-year-old is also charged with sexual battery, a misdemeanor, investigators said.

The GBI launched an investigation into the allegations on Jan. 9 at the request of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities didn’t release additional information.

McClatchy News reached out to the Effingham County Board of Commissioners for comment on May 18 and was awaiting a response.

Records show Loper was booked into jail and later released on a $20,000 bond.

Investigators said the case will be prosecuted by the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office once the GBI’s completes its investigation.

Effingham County is about 30 miles northwest of Savannah.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

