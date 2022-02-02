84-year-old killed when street racer hit his car in Bedford, police say

An 84-year-old man is dead after police said a driver in Bedford was racing down the street Tuesday evening and hit the Kia driven by the victim.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m at the intersection of Forest Ridge Drive and State Highway 183.

The man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Paschual Neeley, was taken to the hospital where he died. Police arrested the driver of the Dodge Charger that hit Neeley’s car on a charge of manslaughter.

Police did not release the name of the 24-year-old but said he was transported to the hospital for treatment before he was arrested and charged.

Police are now looking for the driver of a white Ford F-150 they said was racing the 24-year-old when the crash happened. They said in a statement on Facebook the driver turned north on Forest Ridge at the incident.

The driver or anyone who has information on the incident to contact Bedford police at 817-952-2127. No plans have been announced to charge that driver.

Police did not release a license plate number or any other description of the vehicle besides its make, model and color.