84-year-old man shot in St. Petersburg parking lot, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — An 84-year-old man was found shot while sitting in his car in the parking lot of a convenience store early Saturday, police said.

St. Petersburg police responded to the parking lot of the MLK Food Store, 1500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. S, at 5:52 a.m. after receiving a report of a man shot. They said his injury did not appear to be life-threatening. A second vehicle was struck by a bullet but no one was hurt.

Police dogs tracked a suspect and arrested Tyrone Church, 62, by 6:06 a.m. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder not premeditated, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

