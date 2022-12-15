84-year-old Nampa man declared endangered, missing in Idaho State Police alert

Idaho State Police on Wednesday issued an endangered missing person alert for an 84-year-old Nampa man.

RJ Lewis was last seen leaving his Nampa home in a black 2001 Ford F250 pickup, according to a tweet from state police. Lewis has medical issues and hasn’t driven in a while, police said.

Endangered Missing Alert- RJ Lewis is an 84-year-old male last seen in Nampa Idaho. He has medical issues and has not driven in a long time. He is driving a 2001 Black Ford F250 PK. Please contact Nampa Police at 208-454-7531. pic.twitter.com/xaAAbFUWuE — ISP Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) December 15, 2022

He is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to the tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at 208-454-7531.

State police, in its tweet, asked the public to contact the Nampa Police Department with any information but, in a subsequent tweet, Nampa police clarified that the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the case. The Idaho Statesman confirmed through Canyon County’s non-emergency dispatch that they are handling the case, but are receiving assistance from neighboring agencies.

State police did not immediately return a phone call or email seeking clarity.