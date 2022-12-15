84-year-old Nampa man declared endangered, missing in Idaho State Police alert

Idaho State Police
Alex Brizee
·1 min read

Idaho State Police on Wednesday issued an endangered missing person alert for an 84-year-old Nampa man.

RJ Lewis was last seen leaving his Nampa home in a black 2001 Ford F250 pickup, according to a tweet from state police. Lewis has medical issues and hasn’t driven in a while, police said.

He is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to the tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at 208-454-7531.

State police, in its tweet, asked the public to contact the Nampa Police Department with any information but, in a subsequent tweet, Nampa police clarified that the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the case. The Idaho Statesman confirmed through Canyon County’s non-emergency dispatch that they are handling the case, but are receiving assistance from neighboring agencies.

State police did not immediately return a phone call or email seeking clarity.

