84-year-old ‘went into shock’ after seeing lottery jackpot win at Michigan bar

An 84-year-old Michigan man “went into shock” after seeing jackpot symbols on a lottery game he bought, officials said.

James Conley won $111,368 — and he quickly became “popular” at his local bar.

Conley, of Hesperia, went to the Freeman’s Leaky Tap in Walkerville on Jan. 16 and bought a Jackpot Slots Fast Cash game as soon as he got there, the Michigan Lottery said in a Jan. 25 news release.

He played the game and saw three jackpot symbols “right away,” he told lottery officials.

Other bargoers, including the owner, helped confirm his big win by scanning the ticket with the lottery app.

“Once everyone there knew I won, let’s just say I quickly became popular! Everyone was excited for me,” Conley told the lottery office.

Now Conley has plans to save his prize money.

“Winning has me feeling thrilled, nervous, happy, and everything in between,” he said.

Walkerville is about 75 miles northwest of Grand Rapids and about 15 miles northwest of Hesperia.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

