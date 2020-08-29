84-year-old woman killed, man hospitalized, after dog attacks them in their Margate home, reports say

Margate police are investigating a dog attack inside a home that left an 84-year-old woman dead and a 57-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to reports, the attack happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the home in the 6100 block of Southwest First Street in Margate.

The Sun Sentinel reported that Carolyn Varanese has died and Joseph Varanese was taken to Northwest Medical Center.

WPLG Local 10 reported that the senior Varenese was dead from her injuries when police arrived.

The dog was taken to Broward Animal Control officials. Its breed not specified.

This is a developing story.