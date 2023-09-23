Man shoots thief trying to steal his car during Lake Stevens road rage

A man shot and killed another man who was allegedly trying to steal his car following a road rage incident in Lake Stevens on Friday.

Deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the 15300 block of 84 Street Northeast in Lake Stevens after hearing reports of a shooting.

After getting there around 5:30 p.m., officers found a 41-year-old man who was lying dead in the roadway according to a social media post from the Sheriff’s Office.

After closing down the road for an investigation, detectives learned that a road rage incident happened before the shooting.

A 23-year-old man and a woman were both driving down 84 Street Northeast when the man left his vehicle and walked toward the woman in front of him.

While they were arguing, the woman told him that another man was trying to steal his vehicle.

The 23-year-old then went back to his vehicle and began fighting with the 41-year-old who he believed was trying to steal his car.

During the fight, the 23-year-old man shot the 41-year-old, killing him.

Detectives ask that the witness who was driving a gold Subaru contact the Sheriff’s Office at 425-407-3999.

Officials say that the 23-year-old shooter is cooperating with the Sheriff’s Department. He has not been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

84th Street NE is closed in Lake Stevens for a homicide investigation. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. There are no outstanding suspects and we do not believe there is any danger to the public. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) September 23, 2023