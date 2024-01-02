$842.4 million jackpot won; 2 million-dollar tickets sold in Florida Publixes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After 35 drawings in a row, the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot was won on the very first day of the new year!

The winning numbers for the drawing on New Year’s Day were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, and a red Powerball of 1.

According to the Powerball website, the Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased in Michigan. The Michigan Lottery said the winning ticket was bought at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc, located at 3035 East Grand Blanc Road.

“What an incredible beginning to the New Year for Powerball!” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “In addition to our big jackpot winner, there are hundreds of good causes supported by U.S. lotteries that will receive further funding from this jackpot run. Thank you to our players for making this possible! Happy New Year!”

This jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball prize ever won and the 10th-largest lottery jackpot in general. It currently has a cash value of $425.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$842.4 Million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

As of the latest update, the Michigan Lottery won’t know who the winner is until they contact lottery officials.

Meanwhile, numerous big winners were reported across the country. Four $1 million prize-winning tickets sold in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland, and two $2 million prizes were sold in Florida and Texas, having included the Power Play option to boost their winnings.

According to the Florida Lottery, the $1 million ticket was sold at the Publix at 10928 Cross Creek Boulevard in Tampa. The $2 million prize was sold at the Publix at 1537 NW Saint Lucie West Boulevard in Port Saint Lucie.

The next drawing will be Wednesday, Jan. 3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.