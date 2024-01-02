$842-million Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Michigan

Check your ticket! A winning $842.4-million Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Michigan, according to the Powerball website.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday night were 12, 21, 42, 44 and 49. The Powerball was 1. The Power Play was 3x.

It was the fifth largest Powerball jackpot and the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever. It's also the first time a Powerball jackpot has been won on New Year’s Day since 1992, when the game started, according to Powerball.

Two tickets - one sold in Florida, the other in Texas - matched the 5 white balls with the Power Play, but not the Powerball, for $2 million each. Four other tickets matched the five white balls for $1 million apiece.

The estimated cash value on the Powerball jackpot is $425.2 million.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.73 billion, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California $842 million, Jan. 1, 2024: Michigan $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: $842M Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Michigan