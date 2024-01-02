$842M Powerball Ticket Sold in Michigan in First Drawing of 2024

A winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth roughly $842.4 million was sold Monday night in Michigan, according to the lottery’s official website. The Michigan Lottery said the ticket was sold at Food Castle, a pizza restaurant located in Grand Blanc. This was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery ever won. “What an incredible beginning to the New Year for Powerball!” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. It was the first Powerball jackpot won on New Year’s Day since the game was established in 1992. The website also stated that the winner will choose between an annuitized $842.4 million divided into 30 payments or a lump sum of $425.2 million. Powerball lists the odds of winning the jackpot as 1 in 292.2 million.

Read it at Detroit Free Press

Read more at The Daily Beast.