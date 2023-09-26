The $85,000 question at City Council work session:THE AGENDA

The $85,000 question (more specifically, the $85,380.66 question)

During its 5 p. m. work session, Staunton City Council will discuss — though not make any decisions about — the strange tax predicament of Valley Supportive Housing, which has since 2006 been acting with the city's blessing as tax exempt when it comes to properties it owns and manages. A lot of huddling has gone on in recent weeks to try to figure out a way to put VSH in line with other nonprofits — who in fact do pay property taxes —without caving in the business model of the nonprofit. Even though the city can only go back three years in capturing unpaid taxes, it still adds up to the aforementioned sum over $85,000. The City Manager and staff offered three potential solutions, which could be mixed, matched, combined into a solution.

Essentially, to give formal tax exempt status would be exceptional, and may set an unsettling precedent. Council could financially assist VSH in various ways to help them get caught up with taxes owed and current taxes due, but that would require a future budget appropriation, according to staff. Finally, Council could direct that VSH apply for City funds as part of the regular budget cycle, a process staff finds utilized by other jurisdictions over tax exemption.

More info can be found starting on page 5 of the agenda packet for this week's meeting.

Crisis Receiving Center presentation illustrates complexities of dealing with neighbors experiencing mental health and addiction crises

Later in the evening, City Council will see a presentation by Kimberly McClanahan, Executive Director of Valley Community Services Board. The News Leader covered the Crisis Receiving Center presentation in-depth when McClanahan presented it to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors in August. Read that coverage here, and see the entire presentation slide show starting on page 114 of the agenda packet.

Here are the public meetings from Sep. 26 through Oct 3.

Tuesday, Sep. 26

Joint Social Services Board Meeting, 8:45 a.m.

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center Owner's Meeting, 2 p.m.

Staunton Historic Preservation Commission, 5:30 p.m. Agenda is here.

Wednesday, Sep. 27

Augusta County Comprehensive Plan Worksession, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton Agricultural-Forestal Advisory Committee, 5:30 p.m. Agenda is here.

Augusta County Board of Supervisors Meeting, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 28

Staunton City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5 p.m. Work Session, 7 p.m. Regular Meeting. See the agenda here.

Friday, Sep. 29

Monday, Oct. 2

Community Policy Management Team, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Jail Authority, 2:00 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Crisis Receiving Center, and an $85,000 question: THE AGENDA