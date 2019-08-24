At €85.56, Is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Worth Looking At Closely?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ENXTBR over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Anheuser-Busch InBev’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Anheuser-Busch InBev still cheap?

Great news for investors – Anheuser-Busch InBev is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €153.03, but it is currently trading at €85.56 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Anheuser-Busch InBev’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Anheuser-Busch InBev generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Anheuser-Busch InBev’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 57%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? Since ABI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ABI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

