85+ best early Black Friday deals at Walmart—save on Apple, Ninja and Vizio before October Prime Day

Elsie Boskamp, Alex Kane and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
·7 min read
These Walmart deals offer rare savings on tech and home essentials ahead of October Prime Day 2022—shop our top picks now.
Want to get a head start on holiday shopping and beat the Black Friday rush? With the second Amazon Prime Day of the year slated for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, Walmart is hosting a competing sale that's already offering incredible early Black Friday deals. Below, we rounded up all the best Walmart deals on Reviewed-approved brands like Ninja, Shark, Apple and Samsung.

Shop the Walmart sale

Perfect for picking up best-in-class products for less than retail value, this Walmart sale offers markdowns on home essentials, tech, fashion must-haves and so much more. Keep scrolling for insider knowledge on Walmart's massive October Prime Day rival sale, plus be the first to know about the best Walmart deals available right now.

Mattress deals: Cozy up to competing Prime Day mattress sales at Leesa, Awara and more before Black Friday

Indigenous Peoples' Day: 30+ best sales to shop this October

The best Walmart deals you can already shop

From TVs and smartphones to robot vacuums and blenders, we rounded up the top ten Walmart deals you can shop ahead of Black Friday 2022.

  1. Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender with 10 Speeds for $24.96 (Save $20.03)

  2. Anker Soundcore Life Note C Earbuds for $27.99 (Save $12)

  3. Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven for $69 (Save $130)

  4. Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker from $69.94 (Save $19.06)

  5. Michael Kors Jet Set Large Leather East West Crossbody for $99 (Save $229)

  6. Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $129 (Save $120.99)

  7. Straight Talk Apple iPhone SE (2nd Generation - 2020), 64GB, Black for $149 (Save $100)

  8. Apple Watch Series 3 (38 mm, GPS) for $149 (Save $50)

  9. Hisense 40-Inch Class 2K FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $178 (Save $46)

  10. Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)

TV deals at Walmart 

For movie theater-quality visuals at home, consider these Walmart deals on smart TVs from Vizio, LG and Hisense.

Pick up top-notch smart TVs for an incredible price today at Walmart.
Tech deals at Walmart

Prime Day is almost here, and you can already shop Walmart deals on top-rated tech from Bose, Fitbit and Roku. Add smart tech, fitness trackers and more to your cart today.

Shop these Walmart deals for huge savings on fitness trackers, speakers, cameras and other tech essentials.
Apple deals at Walmart 

Apple makes some of our favorite gadgets—including the Apple Watch Series 3—and you can pick up select models for an incredible price right now with these limited-time Walmart deals.

Scoop these Walmart deals for epic discounts on Apple products right now.
Gaming deals at Walmart 

Refresh your gaming set up with early Black Friday Walmart deals on best-selling video games and consoles. Save on gaming headsets, graphics cards and Nintendo Switch games now.

Shop huge discounts on gaming essentials at Walmart ahead of October Prime Day 2022.
Laptop, tablet and computer accessory deals at Walmart 

Whether you want a new laptop or monitor for working from home or surfing the web, these early Black Friday Walmart deals are sure to impress. Save on Samsung and Acer today.

Find computer and tablet deals at Walmart before Black Friday.
Headphone and speaker deals at Walmart

Listen to your favorite playlists and podcasts with incredible Walmart deals on headphones and speakers ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day. Find deep discounts on Samsung Galaxy Buds and Bose wireless headphones right now.

Walmart has incredible deals on headphones and earbuds ahead of the Prime Early Access sale.
Home deals at Walmart

Get your home in tip-top shape with Walmart deals on robot vacuums and small household appliances. Shop the competing Prime Early Access sale for savings on Shark and Bissell.

Save big on all of your home essentials with these Walmart deals.
Vacuums and mops 

Appliances 

Home goods 

Lifestyle

Kitchen deals at Walmart

Cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home with Black Friday-level Walmart deals on KitchenAid and Ninja. Pick up air fryers, blenders, ice cream makers and so much more for super low prices today.

Pick up kitchen essentials from KitchenAid, Ninja and Chefman for less right now at Walmart.
Seasonal deals at Walmart 

Decking out your home for the fall? These seasonal Walmart deals will have you ready for Halloween and Thanksgiving—and you won't even have to break the bank.

Scoop seasonal savings on Halloween and Thanksgiving decorations during Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day sale.
Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart

Shop fall fashion looks with markdowns on clothing and beauty essentials right now at Walmart. Save on Michael Kors, Hanes and Revlon during the retailer's October Prime Day rival sale.

These Walmart deals offer huge savings on clothing, shoes, beauty essentials and more.
Women's fashion

Men's fashion

Kids' fashion

Bags

Beauty 

Sign up for Amazon Prime 

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

Shop the best early Black Friday deals on home, tech, fashion and more right now at Walmart.
The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It falls on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Gear up for Black Friday-level discounts on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, there's still plenty of time to sign up for a membership so you can enjoy the rock-bottom prices in just two weeks.

What stores are offering competing October Prime Day deals?

Walmart has loads of competing Amazon Prime Day deals available today. We're also tracking potential competing deals at Target, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer early Black Friday sales with price matching services.

When is Walmart running early Black Friday sales?

Walmart has early Black Friday deals available right now! The massive retailer has an incredible selection of sales across all categories with markdowns on Apple Watches, fashionable bags, powerful vacuums and so much more. We expect even more Walmart deals during Amazon's October Prime Day and as we near Black Friday proper, on Friday, November 25.

What are the best early Prime Day deals at Walmart?

While Walmart is offering hundreds of impressive sitewide deals, some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on best-selling tech and kitchen essentials. 

For instance, you can take home a smart TV for less than $200 when you pick up the Hisense 40-Inch Roku Smart TV for $178. Meanwhile, if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, consider the Chefman French door air fryer, currently on sale for $69 thanks to a $130 price cut. This top-of-the-line air fryer doubles as an oven and can toast, bake or cook any meal you fix with ease.

Does Walmart price match on Amazon Prime Day?

Short answer: You may be able to price match some Walmart products during the Prime Early Access sale. Walmart.com offers price matching on select items sold at Amazon and other major retailers. In order to take advantage of Walmart's price match policy, the item you want to price match needs to be identical to the one on Walmart.com and must be in stock at both Walmart and the alternate retailer. It's important to note, however, that if a price decreases after you purchase it, Walmart will not offer price matching.

If you find a product at a lower price at a different retailer that's eligible for a price match under Walmart's policy, you'll need to contact Walmart Customer Care before placing your online order. Keep in mind, you can only price match one product per day.

Should I shop Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Absolutely! Walmart's competing Prime Day sale is a rare opportunity to scoop top-notch products across all categories for a huge bargain ahead of Black Friday 2022. Whether you have smart tech, home goods or fall fashion finds on your shopping list, you should absolutely shop these doorbuster Walmart deals today. The sitewide shopping event is a great opportunity to score customer-favorite brands for less. Plus, if you're not an Amazon Prime member, the sale may be especially worthwhile since you'll be able to enjoy rock-bottom prices without having to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.

Shop the Walmart sale

