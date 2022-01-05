85 grams of drugs, loaded handgun seized during Wayne County Drug Task Force arrest

Narcotics, a loaded handgun and cash were confiscated Tuesday when Cedric L. Thompson II was arrested.

RICHMOND, Ind. — About 85 grams of narcotics were confiscated during a Tuesday arrest.

Cedric L. Thompson, II, 26, of the 800 block of South Ninth Street was arrested following a brief foot pursuit, according to a news release. Thompson was the target of a Wayne County Drug Task Force investigation.

He was jailed with a $30,000 bond on preliminary charges of Level 2 felony dealing cocaine, Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 5 felony possession of a firearm without a license, Level 6 felony battery on a police officer, Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will make the final decision on any charges formally filed against Thompson.

Drug Task Force and first-shift Richmond Police Department officers arrested Thompson just after noon Tuesday in the first block of North 14th Street, the release said. He had tried to flee on foot from a traffic stop.

During the arrest, officers found the 85 grams of narcotics, a loaded handgun and cash.

Thompson has a pending case that charges him with possession of a narcotic drug and dealing marijuana, both as Level 6 felonies. He also was previously convicted of two Level 3 felony armed robbery counts and a Level 5 felony dealing a narcotic drug count.

An initial hearing in that case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 11 in Superior Court 1.

Thompson also has previous misdemeanor convictions for carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident, trespassing and conversion.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a standard 17½-year sentence with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

