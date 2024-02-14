$85 million Ridge Road extension gets Pasco commissioners’ approval

The final segment of Ridge Road, which will provide another route between West Pasco and Land O’Lakes, is moving forward after Pasco County commissioners approved a contractor earlier this month.

Cone & Graham Inc., one of two companies that submitted a proposal, has also built the other stretches of the Ridge Road extention. The next leg will take it from Sunlake Boulevard to U.S. 41.

The price tag for the new work is $85 million and the money comes from several sources including funds dedicated to provide infrastructure to the planned Moffitt Cancer Center satellite campus and related facilities in the area.

The new portion will be a four-lane divided highway with a five-foot-wide sidewalk, a 12-foot multi-use pathway, a five-foot-wide bike lane, a new bridge over the CSX railway and lines for potable and reclaimed water.

According to the schedule submitted to the county, Graham & Cone estimates that work will start this winter with completion in the fall of 2026.

The project “represents a multi-decade long effort to improve east-west capacity and enhance mobility in Pasco County. The region’s steady population growth, as well as the need to improve evacuation routes from coastal hazard areas, have reinforced the urgency of completing this project,” according to the proposal submitted by Cone & Graham.

The company’s also noted that “throughout the process, the county has engaged key stakeholders for valued input on design issues, environmental impacts, and schedule constraints.”

Environmental concerns are the big reason it has taken decades to get the extension to this point. Legal challenges tied up the county for years as questions were raised about the potential of environmental damage since the first phase of the extension took the road across the Serenova Preserve.

Work began on the first phase of the Ridge Road extension, the 4.2 mile stretch between Moonlake Road to east of the Suncoast Parkway, in 2019 and that portion opened at the end of 2021. Pasco officials had kept the road as a high priority to provide another travel corridor from West Pasco to the center of the county because the only other direct routes were already busy with more development coming along them.

The intersection of the Suncoast Parkway and Ridge Road is also the area where Moffitt Cancer Center will develop 775 acres into a cancer research hub.

Stretching east from the Parkway, the new portion of Ridge Road will go through the new Angeline community in Land O’ Lakes and will end at the entrance to Connerton on U.S. 41. The last leg of the road will stretch 3.4 miles from the Parkway to U.S. 41.

County Commissioner Jack Mariano said he was pleased to see the project moving forward. The section that connected with the Suncoast Parkway has significantly eased travel for those having to get to and from West Pasco and the many communities in the growing Land O’ Lakes area.

“I’m really excited about this next phase,” he said.

Last year Mariano had raised the idea of another extension of Ridge Road, potentially connecting U.S. 41 farther east to Overpass Road, where there is an interchange with Interstate 75.

But there were concerns that extending the road would take it through the Cypress Creek Preserve and the Cypress Creek Wellfield. Mariano said at the time that the county had already shown, with the first leg through the Serenova Preserve through which 18 bridges were built to minimize harm, that there was a way to protect the area.

But after raising the question, Mariano said he found other concerns because it would go through existing neighborhoods. He said it is no longer something he wants to pursue.