85-year-old Asian man with heart condition reported missing in Oregon

An elderly Asian man with a heart condition has been reported missing in Milwaukie, Oregon.

Amancio Dizon, 85, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at his home on Southeast Willow Lane, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. He left on foot without his cane.

In an update, police said he may be driving a newly-purchased, blue 2013 Hyundai Accent Hatchback with gray hubcaps, Gage Auto Sales placards and DMX permit number 2194776. He may be headed to Lincoln City.

Dizon stands 5 feet and 4 inches, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone who has seen Dizon is asked to call 911. Meanwhile, anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency hotline 503-655-8211.

Tips may also be sent to clackamas.us/sheriff/tip or 503-723-4949. Reference case number 23-004479.

