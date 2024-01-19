85-year-old found dead blocks from Trafalgar home, frigid temps believed to be a factor

The bitter cold temperatures in Central Indiana are believed to have contributed to the death of an 85-year-old woman found in Johnson County, according to the coroner’s office.

Police and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday responded to a home in Trafalgar in the 200 block of South Pleasant Street regarding an elderly woman found outside a residence. Emergency medical crews arrived shortly after 7 a.m. and determined she died. She was identified as Rosie Outcalt.

Police in a news release said she was found two blocks away from her home.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office said exposure to the cold contributed to Outcalt's death, though they are still waiting for toxicology results to determine an official cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

