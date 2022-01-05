85-year-old found dead in ransacked home, Colorado cops say. Two face charges

A man and woman face charges, including murder, after Colorado sheriff’s deputies discovered an 85-year-old man dead in his home, which had been ransacked, authorities said.

Investigators tracked Joshua Stephen Miles, 29, and Kyli Leanne Ferguson, 28, to a hotel room after finding the man’s stolen car at another home, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said in a Jan. 4 news release.

Deputies found the 85-year-old man dead with “visible injuries” in his home outside Strasburg, east of Denver, on the morning of Dec. 29, the release said.

Property was missing from the home, including the man’s vehicle, which police found at an apartment complex in Northglenn, a Denver suburb, on Dec. 30, detectives said.

A search of an apartment in the complex led investigators to a hotel in Thornton on Dec. 31, where they found Miles and Ferguson, who tried to escape, the release said.

Investigators told KMGH they believe the two randomly targeted the 85-year-old man, whom they did not know.

Miles and Ferguson face charges including murder, burglary, assault, crime against an at-risk adult and aggravated motor theft, among others, sheriff’s officials said.

