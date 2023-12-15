85-year-old man charged after stabbing wife over pancakes she made for him, DC prosecutors say

An elderly Washington, D.C. man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge after prosecutors say he fatally stabbed his wife because he did not want to eat the pancakes she made.

Police arrested Steven Schwartz, 85, Thursday in connection to Monday's stabbing death of his 81-year-old wife, Sharron Schwartz, at their home in D.C., U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves announced.

According to a press release from the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, officers found the suspected killer suffering from self-inflicted wounds.

Police did not release a motive in the case, but the Department of Justice D.C. office said in a press release the “defendant did not want to eat the pancakes she made and stabbed her in the back.”

Houston fire: Mom dies after she escaped fire with family, but returned to burning apartment to save cat

Woman pronounced dead at DC hospital

The couple was taken to a hospital where police said the wife died. Her husband was later released and appeared before a judge Thursday, pleading not guilty to the felony charge.

According to a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives found the man had probable cause to kill his wife.

Jailed without bond until next year

Prosecutors said the judge ordered he would be without bond, pending a preliminary hearing slated for Jan. 2, 2024.

It was not immediately known if the woman's husband had obtained an attorney.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington D.C. man fatally stabs wife over pancakes: Prosecutors