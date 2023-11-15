85-year-old man shoved to subway tracks at Rockefeller Center station

An 85-year-old man was shoved to the subway tracks during an argument in a midtown Manhattan train station Wednesday, police said.

The elderly victim and another man got into a disagreement on the downtown B and D train platform at the 47th-50th St. Rockefeller Center station around 5:40 a.m., cops said.

The argument boiled over and the attacker pushed the victim to the tracks, they added.

The shover took off on foot, leaving the man on the roadbed with a leg injury.

Medics took the victim to Mount Sinai West in stable condition.

Police later Wednesday released photos of the wanted man in the hopes someone may recognize him. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.