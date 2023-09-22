85-year-old Naches woman dies days after single-car crash north of Spokane

Sep. 21—An 85-year-old Naches woman died two days after she crashed her car near the intersection of state Route 395 and Half Moon Road.

Marian F. Stewart died Monday at Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Stewart was driving north on state Route 395 at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to merge to the right and went into the shoulder. Stewart overcorrected, rolling her Ford Explorer multiple times.

Excessive speed was listed by the Washington State Patrol as the cause of the crash.