85-year-old sex offender offers parent $100,000 to buy daughter, Florida police say

A registered sex offender offered to buy a child from her parent while at a grocery store, Florida police say.

Hellmuth Kolb, 85, was at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Port Orange on Aug. 16 when he offered a parent $100,000 in exchange for her underage daughter, according to a Facebook post from the Port Orange Police Department. Kolb is a registered sex offender.

“Due to the parent’s clear concern that someone was insistent on attempting to purchase their daughter in a grocery store, we were notified,” police said in the post.

While investigating the incident, police say they learned that Kolb was on probation for similar issues and was barred from contact with children.

Kolb was arrested Aug. 25 and is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond, arrest records show. He was previously arrested in 2018 and charged with false imprisonment of a victim under 13 and battery. He pleaded no contest to those charges in 2019 and received five years of probation, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

He has offered to buy children before, according to local outlets, citing parents.

In 2018, he approached a mom who was shopping in Walmart with her 8-year-old daughter and who said he offered to buy the girl for $100,000, Fox35 Orlando reported.

Police are asking for any information related to Kolb. Anyone who has had similar contacts Kolb is encouraged to contact Detective Kelsie Nugent at 386-506-5894 or knugent@port-orange.org.

Port Orange is about 55 miles northeast of Orlando.

