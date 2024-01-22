85-year-old vanished on fishing trip. Body found near capsized boat, Florida cops say

An 85-year-old man left for a fishing trip and never returned, Florida officials said.

Then, the man was found dead near a capsized 13.8-foot boat on Lake St. George, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies made the grim discovery after the fisherman was “reported missing to the Clearwater Police Department.” He set out to go fishing but didn’t return home, prompting officials to search the lake Jan. 19, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

While there, crews saw the missing 85-year-old’s pickup truck near a boat dock and then found his body in the water next to an overturned vessel. He was identified as Clouster Bryant of Clearwater.

“Deputies say Bryant was wearing a life jacket and fishing equipment was also located with Bryant,” officials wrote. “According to deputies, there were no obvious signs of recent damage to the vessel and there is no evidence that the death of Bryant is criminal in nature.”

As of Jan. 20, the sheriff’s office said an investigation into Bryant’s death was ongoing.

Lake St. George, which spans 63 acres, is roughly 20 miles northwest of Tampa.

