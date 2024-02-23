85-year-old vanishes on fishing trip in North Carolina. Missing Endangered Alert issued

An 85-year-old man vanished on a North Carolina fishing trip — and now, a Missing Endangered Alert has been issued.

People are urged to be on the lookout for Orrin Jefferson Brown, who may be experiencing “cognitive impairment,” the N.C. Department of Public Safety said in the alert posted early Friday, Feb. 23.

Brown was last seen leaving his home in Hendersonville, a mountain town roughly 25 miles south of Asheville. He got in his car to go trout fishing on a river in the nearby Brevard area, state officials said.

But as of about 4 a.m., Brown hadn’t made it home from the fishing trip, prompting the plea for help with finding him.

Though no photo was attached to the alert, Brown is described as a 6 foot, 4 inch white man with short white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a jean jacket, vest, undershirt and jeans while driving a white Nissan Altima with license plate number KCJ4421, state officials said.

Anyone with details about Brown is asked to call Andrew Gunnin with the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025.

A police department spokesperson didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on Feb. 23.

A Missing Endangered Alert is issued when a missing person “is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment, that requires them to be protected from potential abuse or other physical harm, neglect, or exploitation,” according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

