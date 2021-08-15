An 85-year-old woman is in the hospital after shots fired into a Miami house, police say

David J. Neal

An overnight shooting into a house sent an 85-year-old woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, Miami police said Sunday.

The gunman fired into a house in the 1800 block of Northwest 45th Street and the unoccupied car parked there. Police say a ShotSpotter alert called them to the scene around 3:55 a.m.

Whether the octogenarian was hit in a leg by bullets or by flying glass or debris is uncertain, police say.

As death toll passes 700, rescue crews face difficult challenges after Haiti earthquake

Looking back at the deadly 2010 earthquake in Haiti. How tragedy unfolded in first days

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Visalia shooting leaves bicyclist in hospital

    Police are investigating what led up to a shooting in Visalia that left one man in the hospital in serious condition.

  • Box Office: 'Free Guy' Debuts at No. 1 With Surprisingly Strong $28.4 Million

    Despite concerns the delta variant would keep moviegoers at home, Ryan Reynolds' sci-fi action comedy "Free Guy" had a better-than-expected start at the domestic box office. "Free Guy" marks an interesting test for the film exhibition industry because it's playing exclusively in theaters, which is a rarity these days. The few films offered only in theaters, like Universal's "F9," Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's follow-up "A Quiet Place Part II" and Paramount's "G.I. Joe" origin story "Snake Eyes," were each sequels in popular film franchises, unlike "Free Guy," which is based on an original concept and isn't part of an existing movie universe.

  • Study: German emissions to grow by largest amount since 1990

    Germany is forecast to slip back below the threshold it had set for cutting greenhouse gases by 2020, amid a post-pandemic recovery and unfavorable conditions for renewable energy, according to a report by an environmental think tank Sunday. Berlin-based Agora Energiewende examined data from the first half of 2021 to forecast that total emissions in Germany this year will be equivalent to somewhere between 760 million to 812 million tons of CO2. This would put Germany’s emissions about 35-39% below 1990 levels.

  • Hungary bus crash kills eight, injures dozens

    A bus traveling on a highway in Hungary crashed through a guardrail and tipped over early Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens, police said. The bus had Hungarian license plates and was in the lane traveling toward Budapest. Pal Gyorfi, a spokesman for the national ambulance service, told Hungarian news agency MTI that in addition to the eight deaths, another eight people sustained serious injuries and 40 had minor injuries.

  • Pelosi suggests tying infrastructure plan, $3.5 trln budget resolution

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers Sunday that she had asked a House committee to advance both a $1 trillion infrastructure plan and a $3.5 trillion spending package together, an apparent effort to patch up divisions that had threatened to stall President Joe Biden's legislative priorities. The U.S. Senate approved both the infrastructure legislation and the outline of a separate plan loaded with investments in new domestic programs. Nine moderate Democrats said last week that they would not support the $3.5 trillion budget resolution until the infrastructure bill, which cleared the Senate with bipartisan support, becomes law.

  • Haiti, still reeling from a powerful quake, is in the path of Tropical Storm Grace

    A Haiti still reeling from the aftermath of Saturday’s powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 200 people may be faced with another challenge soon.

  • Former Bravo Reality TV Star And Surgeon Accused Of Rape Will Likely Face New Charges

    UPDATE: Prosecutors said Friday that intend to go forward with a new complaint charging a former reality star and his girlfriend. Grant Robicheaux, 40, and girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 34, were accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women. The new charges will involve downsizing the cases to at least two alleged victims. Julie Garland and […]

  • Alvin Motley Jr. killed by white security guard over music

    A Black man in Memphis was fatally shot at a gas station by a white security guard who allegedly killed […] The post Alvin Motley Jr. killed by white security guard over music appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Police: School shooting victim went to aid boy being bullied

    It's only a few days into the new school year, but New Mexico’s largest district is reeling from a shooting that left one student dead and another in custody after, according to police, the victim tried to protect another boy who was being bullied. The gunfire at Washington Middle School during the lunch hour Friday marked the second shooting in Albuquerque in less than 24 hours. The boy who was killed, identified by police on Saturday as 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove, was a hero, Police Chief Harold Medina said Friday night in a brief statement.

  • New York State Police decline outside help from docuseries team in 1985 unsolved murder of Kristin O'Connell

    In August 1985, Kristin traveled to Ovid, New York to visit a young man she had met on Spring Break.

  • Where Police Killings Often Meet With Silence: Rural America

    PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — The man known all his life as Doughboy had been running from the state police for months: scrambling down a creek bed, flooring it out of a gas station, visiting his children at 2 a.m. when he thought troopers would not be lurking. Christopher Jacobs, 28, had been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. He could not bear to go back to jail, he told his family, but he also feared the police would shoot him — even though he had been childhood friends with officers now patro

  • Pennsylvania produce importer sentenced for smuggling cocaine in boxes of peppers

    "Concealing drug shipments with produce is one way drug traffickers try to elude law enforcement," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan.

  • This ‘Noble’ Effort for Safer Police Stops Led to Legal War

    GettyPicture this: A cop pulls over a driver. But instead of asking for their identification with a gun drawn and watching them reach for it in the car, potentially triggering a reaction, the officer simply scans a placard on the car window. Instead of demanding to know the officer’s badge number or who their supervisor is, the driver simply uses their phone to scan the officer’s badge.Both parties get the information they need. No one gets hurt.That’s the idealized vision of The Accountability

  • Two sheriff's deputies fired after working private security for 'defund the police' advocate Cori Bush

    Two St. Louis sheriff's deputies were fired after providing security to Rep. Cori Bush, a Missouri Democrat who has faced criticism for advocating defunding the police while requesting her own security detail.

  • Meet Ronald Fischetti, Trump's lawyer who used to run a law firm with the prosecutor investigating the Trump Organization

    Donald Trump's personal lawyer is a former colleague of the top prosecutor running the criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

  • New York Attorney General Letitia James criticized for handling of Daniel Prude killing after Cuomo investigation

    "What the investigation into Andrew Cuomo shows is that when her office wants to put resources towards conducting a thorough investigation, they know how to do that," an attorney for Prude's family said.

  • The palace has left Prince Andrew to fight his own battles

    The silence from the palace has been deafening since Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Robert Giuffre filed her bombshell lawsuit against the Duke of York, claiming that he sexually abused her when she was 17.

  • Man Captured on Video Tearing Out Chicago Family's BLM Sign From Their Yard

    An investigation is underway in Chicago after a man who appeared to be a city employee pulled a North Side family’s Black Lives Matter yard sign out of the ground and turned it face down.

  • Report: Grand jury subpoenas are being sent out in connection with Deshaun Watson allegations

    Deshaun Watson‘s camp has believed that it’s inevitable a grand jury will be convened to assess the allegations of misconduct against him. Reportedly, that grand jury is being convened. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston, subpoenas are being sent out in connection with the process. This means that witnesses are being asked [more]

  • Ex-Missouri high school teacher sent sex videos to students, prosecutors say

    The 27-year-old former high school teacher for Oak Grove was arrested Friday in Colorado, prosecutors said.