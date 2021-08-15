An 85-year-old woman is in the hospital after shots fired into a Miami house, police say

An overnight shooting into a house sent an 85-year-old woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, Miami police said Sunday.

The gunman fired into a house in the 1800 block of Northwest 45th Street and the unoccupied car parked there. Police say a ShotSpotter alert called them to the scene around 3:55 a.m.

Whether the octogenarian was hit in a leg by bullets or by flying glass or debris is uncertain, police say.

