I-85 reopens near McAdenville after wreck: NCDOT

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of Interstate 85 has reopened near McAdenville following a wreck Sunday afternoon.

I-85 northbound headed towards Charlotte was closed for over two hours near where McAdenville Road turns into Main Street, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

🚗 Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map

This is following a crash just before 3 p.m. on Feb 25, involving at least two vehicles.

The area is still heavily congested following the reopening.

Drivers were asked to take Exit 21 for Cox Road, turn left onto US 74 East, make a left onto McAdenville Road and turn right to get back onto I-85 north.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash or if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

