85% of Republicans Reject That Climate Change Is a Serious Problem That Requires Action

The United States remains the only developed democracy where The Climate Change Debate is primarily over whether climate change is real. Most places, the debate is over what to do about it. But not in the World's Greatest Democracy, where one of the two major political parties our system allows simply denies-using various, ever-shifting, often-contradictory lines of rhetoric-that it's real and man-made and we must do something to combat it. A new chunk of polling data suggests this dynamic may continue, regardless of the mountains of evidence that have led scientists to come to an unambiguous consensus that the climate is changing and human beings are largely causing it.

NBC News published a report Sunday that illustrated the problem and, simultaneously, demonstrated a major factor in why it has been allowed to persist. The top-line takeaway was that the American public now mostly accepts that the problem is real. Oh, joy.

On the most basic level, there is big agreement that climate change is a real thing and is happening before our eyes...data showed 70 percent of Americans believe “global warming is happening” and 57 percent believe “global warming is being caused mostly by human activities.” In a nation as divided as the United States is right now, those are remarkable numbers.

You can see the Both Sides-ism bubbling to the surface. A Nation Divided...between people who accept something we have empirically discovered about the world around us and people who don't. But 70 percent do believe it's real. As a yardstick, Pew Research published the results of a survey last year that found 67 percent of Americans believe God or a higher power has personally rewarded them in their lives. 25 percent say they talk to God and God talks back.

Still, the good news persists.

Two-thirds of those surveyed say they believe climate change is a serious problem and the nation needs to take action. That number is up 15 percentage points from 1999. At the same time, only 30 percent say we don’t know enough yet or that we don’t need to be concerned. That figure is down 13 points from 1999.

This is genuine progress, a sign that messages from the scientific community about what is happening to our world are starting to break into even the stubborn American consciousness. Maybe it is the extreme weather, in the form of massive wildfires and relentless drought and savagely powerful storms, that's driven it home for people. Scientists are becoming increasingly confident in their ability to link the increasing severity of these events to larger environmental forces tied to climate change. Or maybe it's just that younger generations, who will actually have to deal with the consequences of continued inaction, are making up more of the adult population. But we are moving closer to a genuine debate over what to do, finally moving beyond the counterfactual debate over whether something needs to be done.

