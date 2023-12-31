85% of Russian aerial targets shot down – Air Force Commander on efficiency of Ukraine's air defence since start of full-scale war

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force has shot down 85% of the Russian missiles and UAVs launched on this country since February 2022, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk has announced.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Details: Since 24 February 2022, the Defence Forces have destroyed 1,709 missiles of various types. These include:

Kh-101/555/55s: 1,360 launched by Russia, 1,045 destroyed by Ukraine’s air defence

Kalibrs: 834 launched, 397 destroyed

Iskander-Ks: 154 fired, 62 destroyed

Shahed-136/131 assault UAVs: 3,940 launched, 3,095 destroyed

In the course of the war, the Air Force has carried out over 16,000 sorties: 7,600 to inflict fire damage and another 8,600 for fighter aircraft cover.

Quote: "The percentage of air attack weapons (cruise missiles and UAVs) that are downed is currently around 85%!...

Several brilliant operations were carried out (in 2023) to destroy Russian aircraft that had been terrorising Ukrainians with guided bombs and other means of destruction."

Support UP or become our patron!